NDMC mayor built house by illegally occupying DUSIB land, alleges AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday claimed that the BJP-ruled north municipal corporation's Mayor Jai Prakash has built his house by illegally occupying DUSIB land, an allegation he termed as baseless.

Addressing a press conference, AAP leader Durgesh Pathak claimed that the Delhi Police and the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) have repeatedly asked the corporation to stop the construction of this building. But no step has been taken, he said.

''The AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) demands that the BJP immediately suspend mayor Jai Prakash and also demands that the Delhi Police arrest the North MCD mayor for such a forgery,'' Pathak said.

Mayor Prakash at a press conference said that the allegations levelled by Pathak against him are baseless and false. He said that the AAP has now become ''Allegation Aadmi Party'', and it is spreading confusion by making new allegations daily.

