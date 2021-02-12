Left Menu

India's interest to participate in Colombo port project long-standing one: MEA

Indias interest to participate in the Colombo port project is a long standing one as most of the goods handled at the facility are from and to India, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA said on Friday.Sri Lanka has cancelled an agreement it had signed with India and Japan for development of the east container terminal ECT in the Colombo Port.Indias interest for participation in the Colombo port is a long standing one since most goods handled there are from and to India, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at a media briefing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 21:54 IST
India's interest to participate in Colombo port project long-standing one: MEA
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

India's interest to participate in the Colombo port project is a long standing one as most of the goods handled at the facility are from and to India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

Sri Lanka has cancelled an agreement it had signed with India and Japan for development of the east container terminal (ECT) in the Colombo Port.

''India's interest for participation in the Colombo port is a long standing one since most goods handled there are from and to India,'' MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at a media briefing. ''We had, in principle, agreement from the Sri Lankan government in this regard,'' he said evading a reply to a question whether Sri Lanka offered India a project to develop the western container terminal project in Colombo port instead of the ECT.

Srivastava further said: ''Current government has, however, expressed a preference in engaging investors directly. I understand discussions are still underway.'' India, Japan and Sri Lanka had signed an agreement in 2019 on development of ECT in Colombo port.

But the Sri Lankan government last week decided to hand over the project to a state-run company following an agitation against the venture involving India and Japan.

India considered the terminal project to be an important one and issues relating to it had figured during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to Colombo last month.

According to reports, Sri Lanka decided to hand over the project to the Sri Lanka Port Authority (SLPA).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mangolpuri murder: Delhi Police arrests fifth accused

The Delhi Police has arrested the fifth accused in the killing of 25-year-old Rinku Sharma allegedly by a group of men following a quarrel at a birthday party in outer Delhis Mangolapuri area, police said.Sharmas brother Mannu 19, however, ...

3 killed in firing in gymnastics hall of college in Haryana's Rohtak

Three persons were killed and a few others injured in a firing incident in the gymnastics hall of a private college in Haryanas Rohtak on Friday evening, police said.Among the injured, two were stated to be in a critical condition, they sai...

‘Constellation’ of post-COVID symptoms will impact global healthcare, says WHO

We know that this post-COVID-19 condition - or as some patients also call it long COVID and some clinicians call it long COVID - is a heterogeneous group of symptoms that occur after the acute illness, said Dr Janet Diaz, Team Lead, Health ...

U.S. says it's back at the table to help global economic recovery

New U.S. President Joe Bidens administration told allies on Friday it was re-engaging with them to help steer the global economy out of its worst slump since the Great Depression, a contrast with go-it-alone approach of Donald Trump. U.S. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021