Scoreboard: 2nd India-England Test, Tea-Day 1

Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the second Test between India and England here on Saturday.

India 1st Innings: Rohit Sharma batting 132 Shubman Gill lbw b Stone 0 Cheteshwar Pujara c Stokes b Leach 21 Virat Kohli b Ali 0 Ajinkya Rahane batting 36 Total (For 3 wickets in 54 overs ) 189 Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-85, 3-86 Bowling: Stuart Broad 8-2-30-0, Olly Stone 9-3-25-1, Jack Leach 20-2-48-1, Ben Stokes 2-0-16-0, Moeen Ali 15-0-70-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)