Scoreboard: 2nd India-England Test, Tea-Day 1

Scoreboard: 2nd India-England Test, Tea-Day 1PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-02-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 14:27 IST
Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the second Test between India and England here on Saturday.
India 1st Innings: Rohit Sharma batting 132 Shubman Gill lbw b Stone 0 Cheteshwar Pujara c Stokes b Leach 21 Virat Kohli b Ali 0 Ajinkya Rahane batting 36 Total (For 3 wickets in 54 overs ) 189 Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-85, 3-86 Bowling: Stuart Broad 8-2-30-0, Olly Stone 9-3-25-1, Jack Leach 20-2-48-1, Ben Stokes 2-0-16-0, Moeen Ali 15-0-70-1.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma name their daughter Vamika, share her first-ever picture
Don't necessarily have to be quick in air to be successful in India: Jack Leach
Ind vs Eng: I can make an impact in series, have more to offer, says Jack Leach
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli reveal daughter's name
Don't necessarily have to be quick in air to be successful in India: Jack Leach