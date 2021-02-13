Left Menu

Aurangabad renaming has public backing, says Sena minister

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 13-02-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 18:03 IST
Maharashtra PWD Minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Saturday said the renaming of Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar should not be made a political issue as people are backing the demand.

He was in Marathwada's largest city to chair a meeting on Unified Development Control Regulations.

''There is no reason to opzpose renaming of Aurangabadas Sambhaji Nagar. It is a demand of the public that this namebe given to Aurangabad and the Shiv Sena is with the people.

This issue has no connection with elections,'' he said.

Speaking about simplification of the process to buildhomes, the minister said only relevant fees and plans need tobe submitted for houses with an area of up to 1,500 squarefeet, while for those with an area of up to 3,000 square feet,permission will be given in 10 days.

