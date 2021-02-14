Left Menu

Turkish sailors abducted by pirates return home from Nigeria

Fifteen Turkish sailors who were kidnapped by pirates off west Africa last month returned to Turkey on Sunday.The freed hostages were welcomed at Istanbul Airport by their families and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu after 21 days in captivity, Anadolu news agency said.The Liberian-flagged MV Mozart was sailing from Lagos, Nigeria, to Cape Town, South Africa, when it was attacked on Jan. 23 about 100 nautical miles 185 kilometers northwest of the island nation of Sao Tome and Principe.One crew member, an Azerbaijani national, died during the attack.

PTI | Ankara | Updated: 14-02-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 13:55 IST
Turkish sailors abducted by pirates return home from Nigeria
The freed hostages were welcomed at Istanbul Airport by their families and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu after 21 days in captivity, Anadolu news agency said. Image Credit: pxfuel

Fifteen Turkish sailors who were kidnapped by pirates off West Africa last month returned to Turkey on Sunday.

The freed hostages were welcomed at Istanbul Airport by their families and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu after 21 days in captivity, Anadolu news agency said.

The Liberian-flagged M/V Mozart was sailing from Lagos, Nigeria, to Cape Town, South Africa, when it was attacked on Jan. 23 about 100 nautical miles (185 kilometres) northwest of the island nation of Sao Tome and Principe.

One crew member, an Azerbaijani national, died during the attack. Three other Turkish sailors who were left aboard the Mozart returned to Turkey last month.

"After 21 days, we have got our freedom and now we are experiencing the happiness of reuniting with our families.," Captain Mustafa Kaya said after hugging his wife and two sons. "Returning to our homeland cannot be described in words." The crew were held under armed guard in tough conditions in a forest, he said, before being released and flown back from the Nigerian capital Abuja. Apart from the psychological stress of their captivity, none of the seamen was harmed, Kaya added.

No details of their release have been provided and it was not known if a ransom was paid.

The Gulf of Guinea, off the coasts of Nigeria, Guinea, Togo, Benin and Cameroon, is the most dangerous sea in the world for piracy, according to the International Maritime Bureau.

In July 2019, 10 Turkish seamen were kidnapped off the coast of Nigeria. They were released less than a month later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Over 50 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered: U.S. CDC

Bologna, Benevento draw 1-1 and swap places on Serie A table

7.1 magnitude quake hits off coast of Japan's Fukushima

Brazil health regulator approves additional AstraZeneca vaccine imports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

We want to know from govt when will there be status quo ante as on April 2020 along entire India-China border: Congress leader Antony.

We want to know from govt when will there be status quo ante as on April 2020 along entire India-China border Congress leader Antony....

Spain: 5.3 Catalans to vote in test of separatist movement

Voting has started in Spains northeastern Catalonia on Sunday as 5.3 million voters are called to cast ballots in a regional election that will test the regions secessionist movement.Salvador Illa, who was in charge of Spains coronavirus re...

Japan Health Ministry says it has approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

Japans Health Ministry said on Sunday it has officially approved Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine, the first such approval in the country as it steps up efforts to tame a third wave of infections in the run-up to the Summer Olympic Games.The mo...

PM launches several crores worth projects in TN, says they are

Prime Minister Narendra Modi onSunday inaugurated the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extensionand laid the foundation stone for several other infrastructureprojects in different sectors, including railways, in TamilNadu, describing them as symb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021