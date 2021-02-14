Maha: Scolded for watching TV, girl ends life

A 15-year-old girl allegedlycommitted suicide in Maharashtra's Nagpur district after beingscolded by her mother for watching TV for long hours, policesaid on Sunday.

The incident took place in New Totladoh town in thedistrict on Friday evening, an official said.

''Around 7 pm on Friday, the girl's mother reprimandedher for watching TV too much instead of focusing on herstudies,'' he said.

''Soon after that, the minor retired to her room andlocked it from inside. She hanged herself to death from theceiling using a rope,'' he added.

The incident came to light around 8.30 pm.

A case of accidental death was registered at Deolaparpolice station.

