Left Menu

50 years of Shadipur flyover, NDMC marks golden jubilee

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2021 00:26 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 00:24 IST
50 years of Shadipur flyover, NDMC marks golden jubilee
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Delhi's Shadipur Flyover completed 50 years on Sunday and the North Delhi Municipal Corporation held a function to commemorate the golden jubilee of the structure, officials said.

The event was hosted by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

''The North Delhi Municipal Corporation today organised a golden jubilee programme on the completion of 50 years of Shadipur Flyover,'' North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said.

This was the first flyover of Delhi that was built by the erstwhile Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on February 14, 1971 and was inaugurated by veteran politician Vijay Kumar Malhotra, and dedicated to the people of the city.

The MCD was trifurcated in 2012 into North, South and East corporations.

At Sunday's event, Malhotra, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and North Delhi Mayor Prakash were present.

Prakash said that this flyover shows how the corporation has worked for citizens.

If we get full funds for development works from the Delhi government, the corporation can do such works again, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Mexico gets AstraZeneca doses from India, expects more Pfizer, as it prepares for next phase

Serbia donates thousands of doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to North Macedonia

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Catalan separatists seen jointly winning majority in regional election - TV3 poll

Separatist parties looked set to jointly win a majority of seats in Catalonias regional parliament, an opinion poll published by TV3 showed as polling stations closed on Sunday. The leftist Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya would get 36-38 ...

Sudan says Ethiopian forces crossed border, raising tensions

Ethiopian forces crossed into Sudanese territory in an act of aggression, Sudans foreign ministry said on Sunday, marking the latest flare-up in a long-standing border dispute.Ethiopias trespass into Sudanese land is an unfortunate and unac...

Gujarat to bring law against 'love jihad', says CM Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister VijayRupani on Sunday said his government will soon bring a strictlaw against love jihad in the state.He made the announcement while addressing a poll rallyin Vadodara ahead of themunicipal corporation elections.We ar...

Impeachment isn''t the final word on Capitol riot for Trump

Donald Trumps acquittal at his second impeachment trial may not be the final word on whether hes to blame for the deadly Capitol riot. The next step for the former president could be the courts. Now a private citizen, Trump is stripped of h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021