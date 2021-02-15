Left Menu

Greece blanketed by heaviest snowfall in 12 years

Authorities briefly closed off sections of highways and appealed to the public to avoid non-essential travel. The meteorological service issued a severe weather warning on Monday as the cold front is forecast to persist until Wednesday, moving further south including to the Mediterranean island of Crete.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 15-02-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 21:22 IST
Greece blanketed by heaviest snowfall in 12 years
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The heaviest snowfall to hit Greece in 12 years triggered power cuts, disrupted transport and trapped people in their homes on Monday. A cold front swept across the country from Saturday, driving temperatures down to -20 degrees Celsius (-4 degrees Fahrenheit) in northern Greece and causing rare snowfall in Athens after a period of unseasonably warm weather.

The head of the National Meteorological Service, Theodoros Kolydas, said the snowfall was the "fiercest, in terms of intensity and volume, in 12 years". In the town of Kapandriti, a few miles north of the capital, snow blanketed roads and vehicles.

"I haven't (seen) this in 10, 12 years. It's a lot of snow," resident Panagiotis Oikonomou said as he cleared the entrance of his home with a shovel. Power cuts were reported across mainland Greece and on islands off its eastern coast that were lashed by gale force winds, the main power grid operator said.

At least six people have had to be rescued from the snow since Sunday, the fire brigade said. Authorities briefly closed off sections of highways and appealed to the public to avoid non-essential travel.

The meteorological service issued a severe weather warning on Monday as the cold front is forecast to persist until Wednesday, moving further south including to the Mediterranean island of Crete.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil Governor Joao Doria hospitalized for routine tests, hospital says

Joao Doria, the governor of the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo, was hospitalized on Monday for routine tests, the Albert Einstein hospital said in a statement, without giving further details.Dorias office said the tests were routine, and he w...

Guinea tracks potential Ebola contacts, says it can overcome new outbreak

Guinea is tracking down people who potentially had contact with Ebola patients and will rush vaccines to the affected area as soon as possible following at least three deaths from the disease, Health Minister Remy Lamah said on Monday. Lama...

HM Amit Shah reviews preparation for celebrating India @75

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday reviewed the preparations for the celebrations of 75th year of Indias independence, 400th Prakash Purab of Guru Teg Bahadur and 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.The central gover...

NCP expels Kerala MLA Mani C Kappan for 'anti-party' activities

A day after Pala MLA Mani C Kappan joined the Congress-led UDF in Kerala, Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar on Monday expelled him for his anti-party activities. Sharad Pawar has expelled MLA Mani C Kappan with immediate eff...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021