Rain, thunderstorm, hail likely in some Maha areas on Wed: IMD

Thunderstorm and hail are likelyin isolated places in the interior districts of Maharashtra onWednesday, the India Meteorological Department said.

As per the IMD's global forecasting system, some partsof the state would get thunderstorm and lightning, along withlight to moderate rain, while some places may also experiencehailstorm.

The late night updates have recorded clouds overcentral parts of the state, and required warning has beenissued, an official said on Tuesday.

