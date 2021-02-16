Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-02-2021 23:45 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 23:23 IST
Rain, thunderstorm, hail likely in some Maha areas on Wed: IMD
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Thunderstorm and hail are likelyin isolated places in the interior districts of Maharashtra onWednesday, the India Meteorological Department said.

As per the IMD's global forecasting system, some partsof the state would get thunderstorm and lightning, along withlight to moderate rain, while some places may also experiencehailstorm.

The late night updates have recorded clouds overcentral parts of the state, and required warning has beenissued, an official said on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

