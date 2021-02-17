Left Menu

Doctors in Kerala remove whistle stuck in woman's respiratory system for 25 years

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 17-02-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 18:02 IST
Doctors in Kerala remove whistle stuck in woman's respiratory system for 25 years
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Doctors at the government medical college here have removed a tiny whistle from the respiratory system of a 40-year-old woman who had accidentally swallowed it in her teenage and was bothered by a racking cough for over two decades.

According to doctors, the woman hailing from Mattannurin Kannur district was referred to the government medical college on Tuesday by a private clinic pulmonologist who suspected the presence of foreign body in her airways that lead from the trachea into the lungs.

She went to the doctor following the continuous cough she had been experiencing for long, particularly during the cold season.

A team of doctors at the medical college, led by doctors Dr Rajiv Ram and Dr Padmanabhan, examined her and found an object was stuck in the bronchus (passage or airway in the respiratory system that conducts air into the lungs), Medical College Superintendent Dr Sudeep told PTI.

She was subjected to bronchoscopy and the whistle she had accidentally swallowed 25 years ago while playing with her friends was removed, doctors said.

Doctors said the woman had thought that she was having breathing difficulties due to asthma. But when the object was removed she recalled the incident, they said, adding, she is now relieved of her breathing problems and cough.

She told doctors that she drank a lot of water todislodge the object but was unaware that it got lodged in the bronchus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Petrol at Rs 100: PM Modi blames previous govts for not cutting import dependence

On a day when petrol crossed the Rs 100 mark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the middle-class would not have been burdened if the previous governments had focussed on reducing Indias energy import dependence.Without referrin...

BJP announces agitation to seek relief for electricity consumers in Maharashtra

BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bavankule on Wednesday announced a jail bharo courting arrest agitation on February 24 across Maharashtra to protest against the state governments refusal to offer relief to electricity consumers.Speaking to report...

Gunmen kill 1 pupil, abduct some 40 people in north Nigeria

Gunmen have attacked a school in Nigerias north-central Niger State, killing at least one student and abducting more than 40 people including students and teachers, according to an official, teacher and a prefect.The gunmen, thought to be b...

EU says fighting growing cases of COVID vaccine fraud

The European Commission is taking action to curb growing cases of COVID-19 vaccine fraud and bring people responsible for it to justice, the president of the EUs executive said on Wednesday. In a crisis like this you will always have people...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021