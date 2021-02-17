Left Menu

Patnaik announces Rs 200-cr package for Samaleswari shrine development

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-02-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 22:33 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Odisha Chief Minister NaveenPatnaik on Wednesday announced a Rs 200-crore package for thedevelopment of the 16th-century shrine of Maa Samaleswari, thepresiding deity of western Odisha.

The SAMALEI (Samaleswari Temple Area Management andLocal Economy Initiatives) project will be implemented duringthe 2021-22 fiscal.

It envisages construction of a km-long walkway for'parikrama', separate entry and exit gates, emergencyfacilities for the temple office, interpretation centre andpreservation of Gopalji Math besides accommodation, parkingfacilities, toilets, information kiosks and donation centres.

Housing will be developed for servitors and a 30-metre-wide road will be constructed from the temple to theMahanadi Gate Road.

