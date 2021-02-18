Left Menu

Govt picks 25 cities for 3-yr initiative aimed at supporting early childhood-friendly neighbourhoods

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 20:59 IST
Govt picks 25 cities for 3-yr initiative aimed at supporting early childhood-friendly neighbourhoods
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Twenty-five cities, including Agartala, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Vadodara and Ujjain, have been selected for the government's 'Nurturing Neighbourhoods Challenge' to develop and implement initiatives to improve the quality of life of young children, caregivers and families.

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, in a statement on Thursday, said these cities would receive technical assistance, capacity building and scale-up support to experiment and implement trials and pilots over the next six months to demonstrate early wins, solicit citizen participation, and build consensus around their proposals.

It stated that the challenge is a three-year initiative aimed at supporting early childhood-friendly neighbourhoods under the government's Smart Cities Mission.

Agartala, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Dharamshala, Erode, Hubballi-Dharwad, Hyderabad, Indore, Jabalpur, Kakinada, Kochi, Kohima, Kota, Nagpur, Rajkot, Ranchi, Rohtak, Rourkela, Salem, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruppur, Ujjain, Vadodara, and Warangal have been selected for the challenge.

In the statement, the ministry said that over time, the programme will enable city leaders, managers, staff, engineers, urban planners, and architects to incorporate a focus on early childhood development into planning and management.

''By engaging cities to shape healthier urban environments for early childhood, the Challenge has refocused attention on the importance of neighbourhood-level interventions.

''This approach is well-aligned with the strategy of the Smart Cities Mission to promote inclusive, people-oriented development in compact, local areas towards scaling city-wide solutions that enhance our citizens' quality of life,'' Smart Cities Mission director Kunal Kumar said in the statement.

Proud to see cities across India are stepping up to the challenge and demonstrating their commitment to adopt more sensitive urban planning and design that addresses the needs and aspirations of millions of young children and their families, Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rail roko successful, govt will have to repeal agri laws: Farm unions

Calling its four-hour nationwide rail blockade a peaceful and successful event, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha SKM, an umbrella body of the farm unions protesting against three new agriculture laws, on Thursday said the Centre will have to repeal...

Norwegian right-wing party leader Jensen to step down

The head of Norways anti-immigration Progress Party will step down in May and will not run for parliament in September this year, she said in a surprise announcement on Thursday. Siv Jensen, 51, served as finance minister from late 2013 to ...

Power restored to many in Texas, but freezing temperatures remain

Hundreds of thousands of homes in Texas are facing a fourth day without heat on Thursday after utilities made some progress restoring power and the winter storm that crippled the electrical grid moved out of the state. The crisis that has g...

Facebook to debunk climate change myths

Facebook on Thursday local time announced it will add a new section to its platform to debunk common climate change myths as it expands its nascent battle against disinformation. According to The Hill, the social media outlet is expanding i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021