Fire in Noida company, none hurt

A fire broke out in a private company's premises here on Friday morning, police said.

No person was hurt in the blaze that took place in a building in A Block of Sector 10, under Sector 20 police station limits, around 9.30 am, a police official said.

''Multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was controlled in about an hour-and-a-half,'' the official said.

A probe is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire, he said.

Efforts are also on to assess the loss to property, he added.

