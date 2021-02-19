Copper futures rise on fresh bets

Copper prices on Friday rose 0.9 per cent to Rs 663.30 per kg in the futures trade on a pick-up in the spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for the February delivery traded higher by Rs 5.90, or 0.9 per cent, to Rs 663.30 per kg in a business turnover of 3,051 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to increase in bets by participants, driven by a pick-up in spot demand.

