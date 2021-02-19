Left Menu

Bengal should change towards path of development, says governor

PTI | Santiniketan | Updated: 19-02-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 18:36 IST
West Bengal GovernorJagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said that the state should changetowards the path of development.

He claimed that such is the atmosphere of fear in thepoll-bound state that people are afraid to talk about theirdread.

''The country is entering the 75th year of independencein 2021 and there should be change. West Bengal should reachthe pinnacle of development,'' he told reporters here.

Assembly elections in West Bengal are likely to beheld in April-May.

He said that the flight of human capital and industryfrom the state must stop.

Dhankhar said that there has been a lot of changetowards betterment in the country and one needs to be proud ofit.

The governor, who is also the rector of Visva-Bharati,was at Santiniketan to attend the convocation of the centraluniversity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

