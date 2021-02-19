Left Menu

ITBP chief visits Tapovan tunnel, Raini village in U'khand to take stock of rescue operations

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 18:45 IST
ITBP chief visits Tapovan tunnel, Raini village in U'khand to take stock of rescue operations

ITBP chief S S Deswal on Friday visited the Tapovan tunnel and Raini village, which bore the maximum brunt of a recent flash flood in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district that has claimed 62 lives so far, even as over 140 people are still missing.

''The director general took stock of the search-and-rescue operations being conducted at the Tapovan tunnel. He also visited the other small tunnel, from where 12 people were rescued on February 7, the day the disaster struck,'' a spokesperson of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) said.

He added that Deswal also visited Raini village, which got cut-off in the wake of the massive flash flood in the Alaknanda river system due to a suspected glacier burst.

The ITBP is engaged in the search-and-rescue operations in and around the village.

Deswal also conducted an aerial survey of an artificial lake that is suspected to have been formed in the higher reaches of Raini village in the wake of the glacier burst, the spokesperson of the force said.

The ITBP chief was accompanied by senior officers of the border-guarding force.

Deswal met the officers and personnel engaged in the rescue-and-relief operations in the affected areas.

The force acted as the first responder during the disaster and the troops of its 1st battalion stationed at Joshimath, about 25 km from Tapovan, and at the mountaineering and skiing institute in nearby Auli had rushed to the area soon after the flood waters began hurtling down around 10:30 am on February 7.

ITBP personnel are deployed in the state as part of their primary task of guarding the 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China that runs through Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi re' to come out in August

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai is set to release his upcoming directorial AtrangiRe, featuring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and South star Dhanush, on August 6.The film went on floors last March before the coronavirus pandemic halted its shoot. The ...

Over 15 per cent drop in crime rate in 2020: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police registered 2,66,070 cases under the Indian Penal Code in 2020, a drop of more than 15 per cent as against 2019, officials said on Friday.While there was a decline in the number of crimes against women, cases of snatching an...

Toolkit case:Some media coverage of FIR against Disha sensational, prejudicial, HC

The Delhi High Court Friday said certain media coverage of investigation into the FIR against climate activist Disha Ravi for her alleged involvement in sharing a toolkit backing farmers protest indicates sensationalism and prejudicial repo...

Fin whale washes up dead on southern Israel beach

Israeli officials are investigating the cause of death of a fin whale that was found washed up on a beach in southern Israel.The 17-metre-long 55ft whale was found on Thursday on the beach in the Nitzanim nature reserve, south of Tel Aviv o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021