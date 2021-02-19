Over 200 dogs found dead in 3 days in Bengal town triggering panic

Over 200 stray dogs havedied in the last three days in Bishnupur town in West Bengal'sBankura district, triggering panic among the people, officialssaid on Friday.

While 60 dogs died on Tuesday, 97 were found dead onWednesday and 45 on Thursday, they said.

Bishnupur's civic body chief Divyendu Bandyopadhyaysaid the matter has been informed to the district authorities.

Samples have been collected from the dead dogs andsent to Kolkata for testing, officials said.

Veterinarians said that they suspect the deaths to becaused by a viral infection, which is common during this timeamong dogs, and urged people not to panic as there are nochances of transmission to humans or other animals.

The carcasses are being buried at the dumping groundby the Bishnupur Municipality, officials said.

