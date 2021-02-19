Left Menu

Gherao Delhi cops if they come to arrest you, Haryana farmer leader tells supporters

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-02-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 22:12 IST
Gherao Delhi cops if they come to arrest you, Haryana farmer leader tells supporters
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Haryana BKU chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni on Friday asked farmers to `gherao' Delhi Police personnel if they come to their villages to make an arrest and not let them leave till the district administration assures that they will not be allowed again.

In a veiled reference to Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait, who has been addressing a series of 'mahapanchayats' in Punjab and Haryana, Chaduri said there was no need for such events in the two states.

The Haryana BKU leader made the controversial remark, virtually asking people to hold policemen hostage, while referring to the action taken by the Delhi Police after violence during the farmers' tractor rally in the national capital on Republic Day.

In a video message, Chaduni said if Delhi police personnel conduct raids and come to nab anyone, they should be gheraoed, made to sit there and the entire village and neighbourhood should be informed. "They should not be left till the district administration assures that the Delhi police won't enter your villages, your districts," he said.

In another video message, Chaduni discounted the need for holding 'panchayats' in Haryana and Punjab, saying the farmers of the two states are already well aware of various issues related to the farm laws of the Centre and they should focus more on protests.

"The agitation is going on smoothly. There is no need for Kisan panchayat in Punjab and Haryana because the awakening here is already quite good. I feel people also don't want this," he said.

He added that frequent panchayats in Punjab and Haryana also leave farmer leaders from the two states little time to visit other states to awaken the farmers there.

Chaduni himself had addressed some 'Kisan mahapanchayats' along with some other prominent farmer leaders including Balbir Singh Rajewal and Dr Darshan Pal.

Yet he urged for holding less of farmers' meet in Punjab and Haryana arguing that farmers of other states needed more of the awakening.

"Our brothers from Haryana and Punjab should focus more on dharna sites and ensure that a set of people from villages remains deputed permanently there," he said.

About Delhi police action, Chaduni said, "During the incidents related to farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day, many farmers were arrested and many were booked for offences like murder attempts." ''Many farmers are getting notices from the police and when they go there they are detained. They are sending more notices based on video footages while some are being arrested from homes,'' he said.

He asked people to ignore Delhi Police notices and instead gherao policemen if they raid their village to arrest anyone.

He also cautioned people not to hit policemen while holding them hostage.

''I would also like to request that if any Delhi police personnel is gheraoed, no one should raise a hand at them, but they should be taken good care of and offered food. But do not leave them till the district administration reaches the spot.

''We have to take this action because there is no other option to deal with the Delhi police. Such excesses will not be tolerated,'' he said.

While Chaduni felt holding farmers' 'mahapanchayats' was not needed, Tikait has addressed several farmers' meet in Haryana during the month with the first one being in Jind, attracting a big turnout and emerging the main face of these events.

Tikait, who is known to wield good influence among farmers in western UP, has also addressed maha panchayats in Kurukshetra, Rohtak and Hisar districts and is scheduled to address another one in Sirsa district next week. It was Tikait's emotional call in the aftermath of the Republic Day violence during farmers' tractor rally that had infused a new lease of life into the agitation.

During his addresses, Tikait has been stressing the "great support" which Haryana 'khaps' or caste councils have lent to the farmers' agitation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP takes up teachers' salary issue in poll-bound West Bengal, conducts protest march highlighting demands

By Joymala Bagchi With Assembly polls drawing close in West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP has taken up the cudgels on behalf of teachers in the state who have intensified their protest against the state government demanding regular...

JKEDI inks MoU with HED, 'We HUB' for promoting startups, entrepreneurs

Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute JKEDI and Higher Education Department HED on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding MoU to promote the culture of entrepreneurship and innovation, an official spokesman said.Sepa...

Ukraine says taking oil product pipeline from Russia back into state hands

Ukraine is taking back into state hands a pipeline pumping oil products from Russia to Europe, it said on Friday, as it imposed sanctions on Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent opposition party leader with ties to the Kremlin.Medvedchuks office ...

HC notice to SIC on Rajiv case convict's Dutt remission plea

The Bombay High Court has issuednotice to the Maharashtra State Information Commission on aplea filed last year by a convict in the Rajiv Gandhiassassination case seeking details of the early release ofactor Sanjay Dutt convicted in the 199...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021