Acclaimed sports science expert in Bengaluru for swimming camp

Renowned sports science expert Dr Genadijus Sokolovas arrived in the city on Friday to conduct a national swimming camp at the Dravid-Padukone Centre for Sports Excellence.

Sokolovas's visit is scheduled for six days, between February 19 and 25.

His presence is expected to give a boost to senior national campers and developmental swimmers who are part of the government's TOP scheme such as Srihari Nataraj, Kushagra Rawat, and Mihir Ambre. The coaches, too, will be a part of the programme and will undergo a workshop during Sokolovas's first visit to India.

Nihar Ameen, Dronacharya awardee and programme director at the Dravid-Padukone Centre for Sports Execellence, said: ''We don't have anyone who is an expert in biomechanics specific to swimming in India. You have it for various other sports, though.'' ''The swimmers usually go abroad for such analysis. But this is the first time it's taking place in India, and that too, by one of the best in the world in Dr Genadijus.

''This is a very unique opportunity for the Indian swimmers otherwise we'd have to go to the Olympic Training Centre in Colorado, USA. ''Around 50 Indian swimmers will have access to this technology and will benefit from the initiative. The coaches too, will benefit from this programme.'' Dr Sokolovas's research methodology has found consultations with leading swimmers including 28-time Olympic medallist Michael Phelps.

Monal Choksi, Secretary General of Swimming Federation of India, said: ''We are thankful to SAI for funding this program through the TOPS development scheme. Selected juniors who have demonstrated good potential will also be included in the testing process under Dr Sokolovas. ''This visit will herald in qualitative changes in Indian swimming by bringing world-class sport science support closer to our elite swimmers and potential talent for the 2024 and 2028 (Olympics]).'' Dr Genadijus has headed the Department of Physiology and Sport Science of the USA Swimming Federation for eight years and has also taken care of US swimmers, water polo players and triathletes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)