Amarinder indisposed, likely to skip Niti Aayog meeting: Sources
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is indisposed and unlikely to attend Saturdays meeting of the Niti Aayogs governing council to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources said.State Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal will attend the meeting in his place, they said.The Niti Aayogs governing council meets regularly.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2021 00:16 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 00:15 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is indisposed and unlikely to attend Saturday's meeting of the Niti Aayog's governing council to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources said.
State Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal will attend the meeting in his place, they said.
The Niti Aayog's governing council meets regularly. This will be the sixth meeting of the government think tank's apex body.
''The Punjab chief minister is indisposed and is likely to skip the Niti Aayog's meeting. The state finance minister will attend in his place,'' sources close to Singh said.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is also likely to give the meeting a miss.
The Niti Aayog's governing council includes all chief ministers, lieutenant governors of union territories, several Union ministers and senior government officials.
The prime minister will chair Saturday's meeting wherein issues related to agriculture, infrastructure, manufacturing and human resource development will be discussed, according to an official statement.
The meeting will witness the entry of Ladakh, in addition to the participation of Jammu and Kashmir as a union territory, the statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Govt and PM Narendra Modi committed to welfare of farmers, new farm laws aimed at boosting their income: Agriculture Minister Tomar.
Our Supreme Court has become number one in the world in conducting hearings through video-conferencing: PM Narendra Modi.
People of West Bengal will bid ''tata'' to Mamata Banerjee and TMC after assembly elections: BJP chief J P Nadda.
Administration politicised, police criminalised and corruption institutionalised in West Bengal under Mamata Banerjee: BJP chief J P Nadda. SUS PNT SK SK
PM Narendra Modi launches Rs 8,210 crore 'Assam Mala' scheme to upgrade state highways, lays foundation for two medical colleges.