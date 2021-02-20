Left Menu

PM in Assam, Bengal on Monday to launch several projects

Its commissioning will also significantly enhance LPG production from 50 TMT thousand metric tonnes to 257 TMT and motor spirit Petrol production from 210 TMT to 533 TMT.In Bengal, the prime minister will inaugurate the extension of the metro railway from Noapara to Dakshineswar, and flag off the first service on this stretch.The PMO said this 4.1-km extension has been constructed at a cost of Rs 464 crore and is fully funded by the central government.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 15:51 IST
PM in Assam, Bengal on Monday to launch several projects
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the poll-bound states of Assam and West Bengal on Monday to launch and lay the foundation stones of several projects. The PMO said he will dedicate to the nation important projects of the oil and gas sector in an event organized at Silapathar in Assam, and also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of engineering colleges during the event. Later in the day, he will inaugurate several railway projects at Hooghly in West Bengal.

In Assam, the PMO said, Modi will inaugurate the INDMAX unit at Indian Oil's Bongaigaon refinery, Oil India Limited's secondary tank farm at Dibrugarh and a gas compressor station at Hebeda village in Tinsukia. He will also inaugurate the Dhemaji Engineering College and lay the foundation stone for Sualkuchi Engineering College. These projects will usher in an era of energy security and prosperity, and open bright avenues of opportunity for local youth, the PMO said, asserting that they are in line with Modi's vision of ''Purvodaya'' to drive eastern India's socio-economic growth. The INDMAX unit at Bongaigaon leverages the technology developed indigenously to produce a higher LPG and high-octane gasoline yield from heavy feedstocks. The unit will increase the refinery's crude processing capacity from 2.35 MMTPA (million metric tonnes per annum) to 2.7 MMTPA. Its commissioning will also significantly enhance LPG production from 50 TMT (thousand metric tonnes) to 257 TMT and motor spirit (Petrol) production from 210 TMT to 533 TMT.

In Bengal, the prime minister will inaugurate the extension of the metro railway from Noapara to Dakshineswar, and flag off the first service on this stretch.

The PMO said this 4.1-km extension has been constructed at a cost of Rs 464 crore and is fully funded by the central government. This extension will ease up access to the two world-famous Kali temples at Kalighat and Dakshineswar for lakhs of tourists and devotees, it noted. Modi will also inaugurate the third line between Kalaikunda and Jhargram over a stretch of 30 km of the 132-km-long Kharagpur-Adityapur third line project of the southeastern railway, which was sanctioned with an estimated cost of Rs 1,312 crore. The four stations between Kalaikunda and Jhargram have been redeveloped by constructing four new station buildings, six new foot over bridges, and eleven new platforms, along with the renovation of the existing infrastructure, the PMO said.

This will help ensure seamless movement of passenger and freight trains on the Howrah-Mumbai trunk route, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK ministry confirms second HQ outside London in historic move

In what has been dubbed a historic move, the UK government on Saturday confirmed that it will create a second headquarters outside London for its housing ministry in the city of Wolverhampton in central England.The new HQ will have at least...

Lander and rover of China’s lunar probe switched to dormant mode: report

The lander and the rover of Chinas Change-4 lunar probe have been switched to dormant mode for the lunar night due to lack of solar power, a media report said on Saturday.Chinas Change-4 lunar rover scripted history on January 3, 2019 when ...

CSR should not be legally mandated, philanthropy must come from within: Azim Premji

IT czar and philanthropist Azim Premji on Saturday said companies should not be legally mandated to engage in corporate social responsibility CSR as such contributions to society need to come from within.Premji, who donated Rs 7,904 crore i...

Stalemate continues in Odisha Assembly over paddy procurement issues

The stalemate continued in the Odisha Assembly for the third consecutive day of the budget session on Saturday as the opposition BJP and the Congress created a ruckus in the House over alleged irregularities in the process of paddy procurem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021