Left Menu

Russia reports first case of human infection with AH5N8 bird flu to WHO

There was no sign of transmission between humans so far, she added. Previously another strain of bird flu - H5N1 - has been known to spread to humans.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-02-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 17:54 IST
Russia reports first case of human infection with AH5N8 bird flu to WHO
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Russia has registered the first case of a strain of bird flu virus named AH5N8 being passed to humans from birds and has reported the case to the World Health Organization (WHO), Anna Popova, head of consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Saturday.

Russia reported the case to the WHO "several days ago, just as we became absolutely certain of our results," Popova said on Rossiya 24 state TV. There was no sign of transmission between humans so far, she added.

Previously another strain of bird flu - H5N1 - has been known to spread to humans. Seven workers at a poultry plant in Russia's south were infected with the AH5N8 strain when there was an outbreak at the plant in December, she said, adding that they feel fine now.

"This situation did not develop further," Popova said. The World Health Organization (WHO) did not reply to a Reuters' request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India offers USD 40 mn Line of Credit to boost sports infrastructure in Maldives

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday offered a USD 40 million Line of Credit to the Maldives in a bid to boost the sports infrastructure of the country.Speaking at an event at Ekuveni Stadium here, he said that India acknowled...

Kremlin critic Navalny loses appeal against jail term

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny lost his appeal on Saturday against what he said was a politically motivated decision to jail him for nearly three years but said his faith in God and belief in the rightness of his cause was sustaining him.Nav...

Rinku stars as Uttar Pradesh stun holders Karanataka

Rinku Singh smashed an unbeaten 62 as Uttar Pradesh stunned defending champions Karnataka by nine runs via the VJD Method in their rain-truncated Vijay Hazare Trophy Group C opener here on Saturday.Chasing 247 in the stipulated 50 overs, Ut...

NITI Aayog meet:TN urges Centre to declare Godavari-Cauvery river link plan a national project

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday urged the Centre to declare the Godavari-Cauvery river link initiative as a national project and said if it was done, it would benefit people in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.Sp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021