Two held at Delhi airport for smuggling gold worth Rs 1.77 cr: Customs
Two men were arrested by customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here on Saturday for trying to smuggle into the country gold valuing about Rs 1.77 crore, according to a statement.
The accused, both Delhi residents, were intercepted after their arrival from Dubai on Saturday.
During examination of one of them and his baggage, gold metal pieces weighing 4.1 kg and valued at Rs 1.77 crore were found, Shaukat Ali Nurvi, the Joint Commissioner of Customs at the IGI Airport, said in a statement. Under voluntary statement, the passenger disclosed he had also smuggled gold weighing 2.5 kg valued at Rs 1.11 crore during his earlier visits, the statement said.
Hence, total offence value by him comes to Rs 2.89 crore, it added.
Further, during examination of the baggage of the second passenger, gold metal pieces weighing 3.6 kg valued at Rs 1.58 crore were recovered, it said.
Under voluntary statement, he disclosed he had smuggled gold weighing 2.6 kg valued at Rs 1.16 crore during his earlier visits. Hence, his total offence value comes to Rs 2.74 crore, the statement said.
Thus, the consolidated value of offence of both the passengers comes to Rs 5.68 crore and they were arrested, the statement said.
