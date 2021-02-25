PM launches various projects in Puducherry; assures Centre's support for UT's development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated a slew of completed projects here and laid the foundation stone for others, including in the ports and highways sectors.

Insisting that the Centre has made many efforts to improve rural and coastal connectivity, he said farmers across the country were innovating and that it was the duty of his government to ensure their produce got a good market.

''Good roads do exactly that,'' he said while laying the foundation stone for the four-laning of NH 45 A Sattanathapuram-Nagappattinam stretch covering Karaikal district.

The four-laning activity will certainly lead to better connectivity while economic activity will pick up the pace, he said.

At the same time it will improve access to the holy Shaneeswaran temple at Tirunallar and provide easy interstate connectivity to The Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health and the Nagore Dargah, both located in nearby Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu, he noted.

''The four laning will also draw industry and ensure job opportunities for local youth,'' Modi said while assuring all possible help for the development of this union territory.

''The government of India has made many efforts to improve rural and coastal connectivity. The agriculture sector will gain from this (four laning). Across India, our farmers are innovating. It is our duty to ensure their products get the good market,'' he added.

The Prime Minister inaugurated a Blood Centre at state-run JIPMER, a Sports Authority of India (SAI) girls hostel at Lawspet, and a reconstructed Heritage Mairie Building. The heritage building will add to the beauty of the beach promenade.

He laid the foundation stone for the Medical College Building at Karaikal New Campus of JIPMER-Phase I and the development of Minor Port at Puducherry under the Sagarmala scheme.

Modi also laid the foundation stone of Synthetic Athletic Track at Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in the Union Territory.

The starting of various development works will improve people's life in Puducherry and the works cover diverse sectors, he said.

Observing that prosperity was closely linked to good health, Modi stated that India in the last seven years has made many efforts to improve fitness and wellness.

The SAI hostel is ''one more attempt to improve'' sporting facilities in India, he said, adding, the 100-bed building will accommodate sportswoman from volleyball, hockey, weightlifting, and kabaddi among others.

On healthcare, he said it was one sector that would play a key role in the coming years and noted that ''nations that invest in health care will shine.'' The inauguration of the Blood Centre in JIPMER at Rs 28 crore was ''in line with our objective to provide quality healthcare to all,'' he said.

Yet again quoting from the Tamil treatise Tirukkural, penned by saint-poet Tiruvalluvar, he said ''learning and education are the true wealth while all other things are not stable.'' Stressing the need for quality health professionals to promote healthcare, he said, ''Phase I of medical college building at (JIPMER) Karaikal new campus is a step in that direction. This new environment-friendly complex will have all modern teaching facilities required.'' On the minor ports initiative, the PM said once completed it will help our fishermen. It will provide much-required sea connectivity to Chennai...will facilitate the cargo movement for Puducherry and ease the load of Chennai port. It will open up possibilities of passenger traffic among coastal cities.'' Modi said Puducherry has got rich human resources due to various educational institutions, both in government and private sectors.

It has a tourism and industrial potential that will provide a lot of employment opportunities, he added.

Praising the people of Puducherry, Modi called them 'talented.' ''The land is beautiful. I am here to personally assure all possible support from my government for the development of the UT,'' he added.

