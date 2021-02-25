Egis has Ambitious Plans for India and is Looking to Contribute to India's Dynamic Growth Story

Egis opens International Design Center in India, aimed to cater to global design work from India.

• Laurent Germain, CEO, Egis Group visit reinforces the country's strategic importance. Egis announced the visit of Laurent Germain, Group CEO to India. Egis recognizes India as one of its strategic geography & Laurent's visit will enable Egis to cement its footprint in India. Mr. Laurent Germain, CEO, Egis Group, "I am impressed by India growth story specially in infra space. Today, we can proudly say that since the time we entered the India market, almost 25 years ago, up to this day, we have diversified our order books from roads & highways to include other sectors such as railways, aviation, urban, buildings, railway, water and ports. India is a strategic geography for us and we will continue with our journey, scaling new heights. Major push has been given to health infrastructure, water supply, rail, road, airways, waterways & urban infrastructures etc. All this bears testimony to the fact that how important it is for us to work in the country." Egis has announced to open a design center in Gurgaon, India. The center would cater to the Group's international businesses. Design center of Egis in India will get the opportunity to work for global projects, to get the best of training and skill development on the best-in-class projects located outside of India as well. Apart from Egis's in Poland based design center, this would be the company's first ever design center in Asia and 2nd in the world. This corroborates the company's trust in India's capabilities and technological prowess. We have projects from Poland, Romania and Dhaka. Laurent Germain, CEO, Egis Group, "I am very bullish about India. I am extremely positive about this new initiative where we aim to make India the nucleus of global designs for business of the Group. India has always been a very important market for us and this is evident from the number of key projects we have completed in the country." Mr. Sandeep Gulati, MD, Egis India, "Egis has been present in India for more than two decades and has successfully executed various projects across domains. We recognise India as a land of opportunities and understand that rapid development of infrastructure will be key to India's growth story. With a very capable work force and Egis' world class technological capabilities, we are keen to contribute to India's development. We are continuously engaging with Government and clients to explore ways to collaborate. We are one of the few companies in India with such a diversified portfolio and as such we are uniquely positioned having executed 8 metros, 3 airports, 3 smart cities, multiple Expressways and Highways, many projects in Water, ports and Urban etc. We also see opportunities in relatively newer sectors such as Healthcare, Industrial and Energy etc. Government's continued strong thrust on Infrastructure augurs well for our country as a whole and to our business in particular and we are happy to contribute to nation building. In addition, opening a Global Design Centre in India is a testimony of our Capabilities of world class delivery. All in all, extremely bullish about India and very happy to see strong support from the group to our business." The Group has a strong presence in India for over two decades and has been actively associated with high profile projects such as; 8 Mass Rapid Transit System (Metro) and Semi-High Speed Regional Rail Transit System around Delhi, Sustainable Development of 3 Smart Cities (Chandigarh, Bhubaneshwar and Ajmer), Atal Mission for Rejuvenation of Urban Transformation (AMRUT) and Housing for All PMAY projects in Madhya Pradesh; Specialize High Rise Structure like Statue of Unity in Gujarat and Chatrapati Shivaji Memorial Statue in Mumbai, National Waterway and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust; Many Expressways, Mumbai Coastal Roads, National Highways, State Highways, Rural roads partnering with 29 Indian States in various geographical areas; 3 Airports (Lucknow, Trichy and Pune), Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP) of around 250 dams, one of the largest of its kind in India and many more prestigious projects. About the Egis Group A major international group in the construction engineering and mobility services sectors, Egis creates and operates intelligent infrastructure and buildings capable of responding to the climate emergency and addressing the major challenges of our time by helping to achieve more balanced, sustainable and resilient territorial development. A 75%-owned subsidiary of Caisse des Dépôts, with the remaining 25% held by partner executives and employees, Egis places its multiple fields of expertise at the disposal of the community and makes cutting-edge innovation accessible to all projects throughout their lifecycle: consulting, engineering, operation. Through its wide-ranging fields of activity, Egis is a central player in the collective organisation of society and the living environment of its inhabitants all over the world. €1.22 bn managed turnover in 2019.

15,800 employees. Image: Mr. Laurent Germain, CEO, Egis and Mr. Sandeep Gulati, MD, Egis India

