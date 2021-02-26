Science News Roundup: Some common-cold antibodies may help fight COVID-19; Blue Origin delays New Glenn rocket launch and more

Left Menu

Updated: 26-02-2021 10:39 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 10:29 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Some common-cold antibodies may help fight COVID-19; vaccine side effects could hamper mammograms

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Some common-cold antibodies might help fight COVID-19.

Blue Origin delays New Glenn rocket launch to 2022

Billionaire Jeff Bezos-backed space venture Blue Origin said on Thursday that it has delayed the launch of its heavy-lift New Glenn rocket to the fourth quarter of next year. The rocket was earlier expected to launch later this year.

JPMorgan's blockchain payments test is literally out of this world

Stuck in space with bills to pay? Don't worry, the satellites could take care of it. JPMorgan Chase & Co has recently tested blockchain payments between satellites orbiting the earth, executives at the bank told Reuters, showing that digital devices could use the technology behind virtual currencies for transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

