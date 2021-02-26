Left Menu

IMF, World Bank pledge to support G20 push against global climate risks

The leaders of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank on Friday vowed to step up efforts to combat climate change by looking more closely at climate-related financial stability risk and using other tools at their disposal. World Bank President Malpass told finance officials from the Group of 20 economies that the Bank, the biggest provider of climate finance to the developing world, would make record climate investments for a second consecutive year in 2021.

Reuters | Updated: 27-02-2021 00:18 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 23:48 IST
IMF, World Bank pledge to support G20 push against global climate risks
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The leaders of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank on Friday vowed to step up efforts to combat climate change by looking more closely at climate-related financial stability risk and using other tools at their disposal.

World Bank President Malpass told finance officials from the Group of 20 economies that the Bank, the biggest provider of climate finance to the developing world, would make record climate investments for a second consecutive year in 2021. To get more bang for the buck in mitigation and adaptation, the World Bank is helping countries update their commitments or "nationally determined commitments" under the Paris climate accord, he said during a videoconference.

The Bank is also launching new reviews to integrate climate into all its country diagnostics and strategies, he said, with an initial focus on developing countries with the largest carbon emissions and the largest climate-vulnerable populations, Malpass said. He said the Bank would work with the IMF and others on the reviews, and planned to complete up to 25 over the next year.

"A key focus will be to help countries achieve a just transition from coal to affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy. We are also developing a framework for fiscal policy and sustainable growth, including carbon taxation and its redistributive impact," he said. IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva told G20 officials she strongly supported a proposal by Italy, which is leading the G20 this year, on global climate risks and environmental taxation.

"We will play our part in the areas ... such as integrating climate in public revenues and spending policies, climate-related financial stability risks and data," she said. Georgieva told a climate summit last month that climate change posed a fundamental risk to economic and financial stability, but investing in green infrastructure could expand global economic output by an average 0.7% annually over the next 15 years and create millions of jobs.

She said the Fund would also launch a new "Climate Change Dashboard" this year to track the economic impact of climate risks and the measures taken to mitigate them, a key step toward ensuring a needed shift to a low-carbon economy. Malpass last week told Reuters the Bank and the IMF were also looking at ways to factor climate change into negotiations about reducing the debt burdens of some poor countries hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

Motor racing-Formula One revenues dropped by $877 million in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Syria condemns 'cowardly' U.S. air strikes on Iran-backed militias

Syria said U.S. air strikes against Iranian-backed militias in the east of the country on Friday were a cowardly act and urged President Joe Biden not to follow the law of the jungle.An Iraqi militia official close to Iran said the strikes ...

IMF urges Tunisia to cut wage bill and energy subsidies

The International Monetary Fund urged Tunisia on Friday to cut its wage bill and limit energy subsidies to reduce a fiscal deficit, putting more pressure on the fragile government amid a severe financial and political crisis. With the coron...

Boeing CEO asked to testify in crash litigation, lawmakers demand FAA release records

Relatives of victims of a Boeing Co 737 MAX crash in Ethiopia that occurred five months after an Indonesian Lion Air disaster are stepping up pressure on the American planemaker and the federal government, according to a court filing and a ...

EXCLUSIVE-European officials urge World Bank to exclude fossil-fuel investments

Senior officials from Europe have urged the World Banks management to expand its climate change strategy to exclude investments in oil- and coal-related projects around the world, and gradually phase out investment in natural gas projects, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021