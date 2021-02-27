Two new CNG-based furnaces operational at crematorium in Delhi's Subhash Nagar

Left Menu

Expanding cremation facilities in Delhi, two CNG-based furnaces worth Rs 2 crore were inaugurated in Subhash Nagar on Friday, officials said.

Member of Parliament Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma and Leader of House in the SDMC Narendra Chawla inaugurated the facility, they said.

Chawla said a total of Rs 2 crore was incurred by the SDMC and the entire work was finished in a span of six months, the SDMC said in a statement. A large hall has been constructed where two CNG-based furnaces have been installed. A 30-m high chimney has also been installed separately in each of the furnaces.

Chawla said a CNG-based furnace takes about 80 minutes for cremation while wooden-based pyre takes 3-4 hours.

Besides this, a wooden-based pyre causes pollution too, he said.

He said with the opening of the new facility, people living in this area will be able to perform last rites without travelling much.

Chawla also said that another crematorium with CNG-based furnaces is under construction in Dwarka Sector-24.

