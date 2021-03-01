Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Cuba approves welfare law after civil society pressure; Taiwan urges people to eat more pineapples and more

China said on Friday that starting in March it would suspend imports of pineapples from sub-tropical Taiwan, citing "harmful creatures" it said could come with the fruit, threatening China's own agriculture. Dubai cat cafe hopes rescues will find purr-fect new homes A haven for humans craving furry feline company, a cat cafe in Dubai also doubles as an adoption centre for some of the United Arab Emirates' many strays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2021 03:27 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 02:29 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Cuba approves animal welfare law after civil society pressure

Cuba has approved a long called-for decree on animal welfare in what some rights activists are hailing as an unusual triumph of civil society in the Communist-run country where animal sacrifice and cock and dog fighting remain commonplace. The move aims to prevent cruelty and raise awareness about the need to protect animals, marking a cultural advance in a nation where strays abound and the coast is strewn with chicken carcasses sacrificed in religious rituals.

Forbidden fruit: Taiwan urges people to eat more pineapples after China ban Taiwan President

Tsai Ing-wen called on people to eat more pineapples to help farmers on Friday, saying Taiwan had been "ambushed" by a ban on the fruit by neighbouring long-time rival China which claims the island as its own. China said on Friday that starting in March it would suspend imports of pineapples from sub-tropical Taiwan, citing "harmful creatures" it said could come with the fruit, threatening China's own agriculture.

Dubai cat cafe hopes rescues will find purr-fect new homes

A haven for humans craving furry feline company, a cat cafe in Dubai also doubles as an adoption centre for some of the United Arab Emirates' many strays. The Ailuromania Cat Cafe, which was the Middle East's first cat cafe when it opened in 2015, hopes the relaxing properties of its 25 rescue and shelter cats will help find them their forever homes.

