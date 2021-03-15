Left Menu

Beijing choked in duststorm stirred by heavy northwest winds

The Chinese capital Beijing was shrouded in thick brown dust on Monday due to strong winds blowing in from the Gobi desert and parts of northwestern China, in what the weather bureau has called the biggest sandstorm in a decade. The China Meteorological Administration announced a yellow alert on Monday morning, saying sandstorms had spread from Inner Mongolia into the provinces of Gansu, Shanxi, and Hebei, which surround Beijing.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-03-2021 12:01 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 11:50 IST
Beijing choked in duststorm stirred by heavy northwest winds
Representative image

The Chinese capital Beijing was shrouded in thick brown dust on Monday due to strong winds blowing in from the Gobi desert and parts of northwestern China, in what the weather bureau has called the biggest sandstorm in a decade.

The China Meteorological Administration announced a yellow alert on Monday morning, saying sandstorms had spread from Inner Mongolia into the provinces of Gansu, Shanxi, and Hebei, which surround Beijing. The tops of towerblocks in central Beijing were barely visible on Monday morning, and commuters could be seen wearing improvised headwear to protect their faces and hair.

"It looks like the end of the world," said Beijing resident Flora Zou, 25, who works in the fashion sector. "In this kind of weather I really, really don't want to be outside." Heavy sandstorms also hit neighboring Mongolia, with at least 341 people reported missing, according to China's state news agency Xinhua.

Flights have been grounded out of Hohhot, the capital of China's Inner Mongolia. Around a fifth of the incoming and outbound flights at Beijing Capital International Airport and Beijing Daxing International Airport had been canceled as of noon (0400 GMT), more than usual during the sandstorm season, according to aviation data provider Variflight.

The sandstorms were expected to shift south towards the Yangtze River delta and should clear by Wednesday or Thursday, the environment ministry said. Beijing faces regular sandstorms in March and April due to its proximity to the massive Gobi desert as well as deforestation and soil erosion throughout northern China.

China has been trying to reforest and restore the ecology of the region to limit how much sand is blown into the capital. Beijing has planted a "great green wall" of trees to trap incoming dust and has also tried to create air corridors that channel the wind and allow sand and other pollutants to pass through more quickly.

The environment ministry said last year that the situation had improved, with the first storms now arriving much later in the year and not lasting as long as they did a decade ago. Beijing and surrounding regions have suffered from high levels of pollution in recent weeks, with the city shrouded in smog during the national session of parliament which began on March 5.

"It's hard to claim we are moving forward when you can't see what's in front," Li Shuo, climate advisor with Greenpeace in Beijing, tweeted on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

Health News Roundup: US administers 105.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines; Three people in Norway treated for "unusual symptoms" and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Water supply restored in 90 percent of affected areas in east, north-east Delhi: DJB

Water supply was restored to around 90 percent of the areas affected by a pipeline repair work in the trans-Yamuna region on Monday morning, even as some residential colonies complained of getting dirty and smelly water.The supply was hit i...

Minimum temperature in Delhi rises slightly

The city woke up to a warmer Monday with the minimum temperature going up by two notches to settle at 16.2 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department.On Sunday, the national capital had registered a low of 14.2 degree...

WRAPUP 3-Security forces fire on Myanmar protests after deadliest day since coup

Myanmar security forces fired on pro-democracy demonstrators on Monday, witnesses said, a day after dozens of protesters were killed and attackers torched several Chinese-financed factories in the city of Yangon. Supporters of detained demo...

Have instructed team to discuss night curfew, says MP CM

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday informed that the Madhya Pradesh government has instructed the team to discuss night curfew. I have instructed the team to discuss night curfew and other things. Rel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021