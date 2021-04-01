Left Menu

Indian researchers develop nanozymes that can block HIV reactivation

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-04-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 17:29 IST
Indian researchers develop nanozymes that can block HIV reactivation
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) here have developed artificial enzymes that they said can successfully block reactivation and replication of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) in the host's immune cells.

Made from vanadium pentoxide nanosheets, these ''nanozymes'' work by mimicking a natural enzyme called glutathione peroxidase that helps reduce oxidative stress levels in the host's cells, which is required to keep the virus in check, an IISc statement said on Thursday.

The study, published in 'EMBO Molecular Medicine, was led by Amit Singh, Associate Professor and Wellcome Trust-DBT India Alliance Senior Fellow at the Department of Microbiology & Cell Biology and Centre for Infectious Diseases Research (CIDR), and Govindasamy Mugesh, Professor at the Department of Inorganic and Physical Chemistry.

''The advantage is that the nanozymes are stable inside biological systems and do not mediate any unwanted reactions inside the cells,'' Mugesh said. ''They are also quite easy to prepare in the lab.'' There is currently no way to eliminate HIV from a patient's body completely, according to the statement.

Anti-HIV drugs are only successful in suppressing the virus; they fail at eradicating HIV from infected cells. The virus hides inside the host's immune cells in a ''latent'' state and stably maintains its reservoir.

When the levels of toxic molecules such as hydrogen peroxide increase in the host's cells, leading to a state of increased oxidative stress, the virus gets ''reactivated'' - it emerges from hiding and begins replicating again, it said.

A few years ago, Amit Singh's team developed a biosensor to measure oxidative stress levels in HIV-infected immune cells in real-time, it was stated.

''We found that to come out of latency and reactivate, HIV needs very little oxidative stress,'' he said.

One way to prevent reactivation is to keep the oxidative stress constantly low, which would ''lock'' the virus in a permanent state of latency.

Enzymes such as glutathione peroxidase are essential for this process; they convert toxic hydrogen peroxide to water and oxygen. However, inducing the host cells to produce more quantities of these enzymes could disrupt the tightly regulated cellular redox machinery.

Around the same time, Mugesh's group published a study showing that nanowires made of vanadium pentoxide can efficiently mimic the activity of glutathione peroxidase.

Singh's lab, therefore, decided to collaborate with them.

The researchers prepared ultrathin nanosheets of vanadium pentoxide in the lab and treated HIV-infected cells with them.

The sheets were found to reduce hydrogen peroxide just as effectively as the natural enzyme and prevent the virus from reactivating.

''We found that these nanosheets were having some sort of direct effect where the expression of the host genes essential for virus reactivation is reduced,'' said Shalini Singh, first author, and Research Associate at CIDR.

When the team treated immune cells from HIV-infected patients undergoing antiretroviral therapy (ART) with the nanozymes, latency was induced faster and subsequent reactivation was suppressed when therapy was stopped, indicating that combining the two was more effective, she added.

Combining ART with the nanozymes also has other advantages.

Some ART drugs can cause oxidative stress as a side effect, which can damage heart or kidney cells, Amit Singh said.

''Adding a nanozyme like this can help in reducing the side effects caused by such ART drugs.'' This can improve the quality of life of HIV patients undergoing treatment.

Although the nanozymes were found to be harmless to normal cells in lab tests, Mugesh said further studies are needed to understand if they can have other effects once they are introduced inside the body.

''Where will they go? Which organs will they enter? How long will they stay in the body? We need to look at all these aspects,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK refers Facebook acquisition of Giphy for in-depth probe

Britain on Thursday referred Facebook Incs acquisition of GIF website Giphy for an in-depth probe after Facebook told the countrys competition watchdog it would not be offering any concessions to address antitrust concerns.The Competition a...

Pfizer: Vaccine effective up to 6 months later

Pfizer says its vaccine continues to be effective against COVID-19 up to six months later.Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech, announced updated results Thursday from their ongoing late-stage study of more than 44,000 volunteers.The com...

Themes and spirit of 'Nomadland' relevant in any part of world: Chloe Zhao

Filmmaker Chloe Zhao says the themes explored in her multiple Oscar-nominated movie Nomadland are universal in nature and can connect with anyone in the world.Based on Jessica Bruders book of the same name, the film feature Academy Award wi...

Parks in Delhi under BJP-ruled MCDs will turn barren soon due to negligence: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party AAP on Thursday claimed that around 14,500 parks in Delhi under the supervision of the BJP-ruled municipal corporations will turn barren and contribute to pollution due to negligence.A response from the BJP was not immed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021