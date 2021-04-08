Govt launches 'Tribal Health Collaborative' to converge efforts to address STs' health challenges

Union health and tribal affairs ministries on Wednesday launched the 'Tribal Health Collaborative' (THC) to converge efforts of government agencies and non-profit organisations to enhance the health and nutrition status of Scheduled Tribes.

'Anamaya' will bring together governments, philanthropists, national and international foundations, NGOs to end ''all preventable deaths'' among the tribal communities of India, Tribal Affairs Ministry officials said.

The initiative aims to build a sustainable, high-performing health eco-system to address the key health challenges faced by the tribal population of the country.

The THC will begin its operations with 50 tribal, aspirational districts (with more than 20 per cent ST population) across six high tribal population states.

It will be extended to 177 tribal districts over the next 10 years.

''The ministry has created a roadmap to address tribal health issues through the Tribal Health Action Plan. We are working on a mission mode and I welcome all the non-government organisations for this unique initiative,'' Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said, ''We all know that tribal areas are our real deprived areas. My only appeal to this collaborative is that in addition to all the other areas, please focus on tuberculosis.'' The THC is supported by Piramal Foundation, and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

