New project to help 30 developing countries tackle marine litter scourge

A UN-backed initiative aims to turn the tide on marine litter, in line with the global development goal on conserving and sustainably using the oceans, seas and marine resources.

UN News | Updated: 08-04-2021 23:50 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 20:55 IST
The GloLitter project will help countries apply best practices for the prevention and reduction of marine plastic litter, in an effort to safeguard the world’s coastal and marine resources. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The GloLitter Partnerships Project will support 30 developing countries in preventing and reducing marine litter from the maritime transport and fisheries sectors, which includes plastic litter such as lost or discarded fishing gear.

The project was launched on Thursday by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the International Maritime Organization (IMO), with initial funding from Norway.

Protecting oceans and livelihoods

"Plastic litter has a devastating impact on marine life and human health", said Manuel Barange, FAO's Director of Fisheries and Aquaculture. "This initiative is an important step in tackling the issue and will help protect the ocean ecosystem as well as the livelihoods of those who depend on it."

Protecting the marine environment is the objective of Sustainable Development Goal 14, part of the 2030 Agenda to create a more just and equitable future for all people and the planet.

The GloLitter project will help countries apply best practices for the prevention and reduction of marine plastic litter, in an effort to safeguard the world's coastal and marine resources.

Actions will include encouraging fishing gear to be marked so that it can be traced if lost or discarded at sea. Another focus will be on the availability and adequacy of port reception facilities and their connection to national waste management systems.

"Marine litter is a scourge on the oceans and on the planet", said Jose Matheickal, Head of the IMO's Department for Partnerships and Projects. "I am delighted that we have more than 30 countries committed to this initiative and working with IMO and FAO to address this issue."

Five regions represented

The nations taking part in the GloLitter project are Asia, Africa, the Caribbean, Latin America and the Pacific.

They will also receive technical assistance and training, as well as guidance documents and other tools to help enforce existing regulations.

The project will promote compliance with relevant international instruments, including the Voluntary Guidelines for the Marking of Fishing Gear, and the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL), which contains regulations against discharging plastics into the sea.

Visit UN News for more.

