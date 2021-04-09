Left Menu

DPCC asks over 250 producer industrial units to furnish EPR action plan within a week

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 21:12 IST
EPR is a policy approach where the producers are made responsible for treating or disposing of waste after the sale of products. Image Credit: Pixabay

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Friday directed over 250 producer industrial units to furnish an Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) action plan within a week else face stringent action, including effective closure of the defaulting units.

EPR is a policy approach where the producers are made responsible for treating or disposing of waste after the sale of products. The responsibility may be fiscal, physical or a combination of both.

''All the 251 producer industrial units were directed on April 9 to furnish an EPR action plan as per the Plastic Waste Management (Amendment) Rules, 2018 within seven days to DPCC otherwise stringent action, including effective closure of defaulting units shall be taken,'' a statement from the DPCC said.

It also requested associations of 50 approved and redevelopment industrial areas to ask their member units coming in ambit of PWM Rules to apply for registration and file the EPR action plan in DPCC according to SOPs evolved by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to avoid any stringent action.

To facilitate Producer, Importer and Brand owners (PIBOs), the CPCB in March evolved SOPs and thereby simplified the format to fill the EPR action plan. PIBOs are required to follow the said SOP to fulfil the action plan for the plastic waste generated due to the products introduced by them.

The DPCC on Friday also organised an awareness camp with associations and owners of industrial units -- coming under the ambit of PWM Rules of Narela and Bawana industrial areas -- and educated them about their responsibility and issues related to the preparation of the EPR action plan and registration.

