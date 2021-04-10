BBC sets up page for Philip coverage complaints
The UK's national broadcaster switched instantly into mourning mode when Prince Philip's death was announced.
The BBC cancelled its regular programming and aired special coverage about Philip hosted by black-clad news anchors on Friday. Popular prime-time shows such as the cooking contest “MasterChef” were pulled off the air, and the network's music radio stations played instrumentals and somber tunes.
Some Britons saw the BBC's actions as a fitting mark of respect. For others, it was a bit much.
The broadcaster has received so many complaints alleging its reporting was excessive that it set up a special page on its website for viewers to register objections if they felt there was “too much TV coverage of the death of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.” The publicly funded BBC often finds itself criticised from all sides over its treatment of major national events. When the Queen Mother Elizabeth died in 2002, the broadcaster was criticized because the announcer delivering the news did not wear a black tie.
