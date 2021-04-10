Left Menu

BBC sets up page for Philip coverage complaints

The UKs national broadcaster switched instantly into mourning mode when Prince Philips death was announced.The BBC cancelled its regular programming and aired special coverage about Philip hosted by black-clad news anchors on Friday.

PTI | London | Updated: 10-04-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 16:39 IST
BBC sets up page for Philip coverage complaints

The UK's national broadcaster switched instantly into mourning mode when Prince Philip's death was announced.

The BBC cancelled its regular programming and aired special coverage about Philip hosted by black-clad news anchors on Friday. Popular prime-time shows such as the cooking contest “MasterChef” were pulled off the air, and the network's music radio stations played instrumentals and somber tunes.

Some Britons saw the BBC's actions as a fitting mark of respect. For others, it was a bit much.

The broadcaster has received so many complaints alleging its reporting was excessive that it set up a special page on its website for viewers to register objections if they felt there was “too much TV coverage of the death of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.” The publicly funded BBC often finds itself criticised from all sides over its treatment of major national events. When the Queen Mother Elizabeth died in 2002, the broadcaster was criticized because the announcer delivering the news did not wear a black tie.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Dalai Lama sends condolences following Prince Philip's death

The Dalai Lama on Saturday expressed condolences on the passing away of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and husband of United Kingdoms Queen Elizabeth.The Buddhist spiritual leader has sent letters addressed to both Queen Elizabeth and...

Guru vs Chela, it will be fun: Ravi Shastri all geared up for Dhoni-Pant clash

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri is excited to witness the clash between Chennai Super Kings CSK and Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League IPL on Saturday. Newly-appointed Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant in his first gam...

Mutants, sluggish vaccine drive, carelessness: Add them and you get Covid surge, say top scientists.

Why are Indias COVID-19 cases flaring up so sharply There are no clear answers but top scientists say the complex interplay of mutant strains, a hugely susceptible population made more vulnerable by elections and other public events and the...

Mamata questions central forces' version of firing on voters in self-defence in Cooch Behar, lack of video footage and injuries to policemen.

Mamata questions central forces version of firing on voters in self-defence in Cooch Behar, lack of video footage and injuries to policemen....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021