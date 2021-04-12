Left Menu

JMC bags new orders worth Rs 1,262 cr

The orders include building projects in India of Rs 1,059 crores and water project in Maldives of about Rs 203 crore.S K Tripathi CEO and Deputy Managing Director said, The international order in the Water business is a milestone in our growth journey and marks our entry in Maldives for the first time.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 11:32 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 11:01 IST
JMC bags new orders worth Rs 1,262 cr
Representative image Image Credit: Pxhere

Kalpataru Power Transmission arm JMC Projects has won new orders worth Rs 1,262 crore.

''Kalpataru Power Transmission Projects arm JMC Projects , a civil engineering and EPC company has secured new orders of Rs 1,262 crore (received orders of Rs 431 crore in March 2021 and Rs 831 crore in month of April 2021 till date),'' a BSE filing said. The orders include building projects in India of Rs 1,059 crores and water project in Maldives of about Rs 203 crore.

S K Tripathi (CEO and Deputy Managing Director) said, "The international order in the Water business is a milestone in our growth journey and marks our entry in Maldives for the first time. The order in Maldives reinforces our thrust to diversify in the international EPC market." The total order wins for 2020‐21 were around Rs 7,900 crore. JMC Projects (India), a subsidiary of Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited, is a contracting company. It provides services across the construction sector for all major industries and project types.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Philippines to ease some tough COVID-19 restrictions and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Peru fast count predicts run-off between leftist Castillo and conservative Fujimori

Far-left candidate Pedro Castillo will face conservative Keiko Fujimori in a June run-off of Perus presidential election, according to a fast count by pollster Ipsos of more than two thirds of votes cast in Sundays election. Castillo, a 51-...

Peruvian fast count predicts run-off between leftist Castillo and conservative Fujimori

Far-left candidate Pedro Castillo will face conservative Keiko Fujimori in a June run-off of Perus presidential election, according to a fast count by pollster Ipsos of more than two-thirds of votes cast in Sundays election. Castillo, a 51-...

Ecuador shuns socialism with Lasso's surprise election

Ecuadorean banker Guillermo Lasso unexpectedly won the nations presidency on promises to revive an economy battered by coronavirus as his rivals vows of a return to socialist largesse failed to win over a skeptical electorate.Lasso took 52 ...

INSIGHT-Once 'green' plug-in hybrid cars suddenly look like dinosaurs in Europe

Remember when plug-in hybrid cars were the go-to technology for the climate-conscious driver Turns out, theyre not good for the environment, according to some experts, and they could be phased out by carmakers in the face of tougher Europea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021