PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 17:03 IST
Ensure re-encroachment doesn't surface in Chandni Chowk area: HC to authorities
The Delhi High Court Monday directed the authorities to ensure that re-encroachment does not surface again in the Chandni Chowk area which is undergoing redevelopment.

The high court also said the good work done by the authorities should not be spoiled.

"The authorities shall comply with the timelines given by the chairman of Shahjanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC). Re-encroachment shall not resurface and good work shall not be spoiled," a bench of justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said and listed the matter for further hearing on May 18.

The court's direction came on the submission by the counsel for SRDC chairman that they have placed on record the minutes of the April 9 meeting, held under the chairmanship of Urban Development minister, and the authorities are directed to seriously adhere to the timelines and directions to enable to project to be completed soon.

Advocate Naushad Ahmed Khan, representing the SRDC, submitted that encroachment has resurfaced in the area and the authorities shall take a call and this shall not happen again.

During the hearing, the court asked the counsel as to whether the SRDC was not competent to give directions to the authorities to perform their duties.

To this, Khan submitted that there are more than 16 statutory authorities involved in the project and it is near to impossible to have coherence among all of them due to which a nodal officer was appointed who has been dealing with them also updating the court about the developments.

He said with the court's regular indulgence, the project is nearing its logical end.

During the hearing, senior advocate Sanjeev Ralli, appearing for Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal, said the project is getting delayed for the last two years and the hard work of authorities is going to waste.

On installation of CCTVs in the entire area, he submitted that despite the court's direction, not even a single CCTV has been installed till now and the deadline ended in 2020.

The high court had earlier directed various agencies including North MCD, MTNL, BSES, and mobile service providers to comply with the order of removing hanging wires and cables in the Chandni Chowk area here which is undergoing redevelopment.

The redevelopment project is going on in the stretch of the main Chandni Chowk Road, from Lal Qila to Fatehpuri Masjid Road.

