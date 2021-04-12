AAP MLA Atishi appointed Global Vice President of ICLEI

AAP MLA Atishi said she has been appointed Global Vice President of ICLEI, a global network of over 1,750 cities and towns that work for a sustainable future.

She said it is in recognition of the work done by the Arvind Kejriwal government for sustainable development of the national capital.

''I feel honoured to be appointed as Vice President of @ICLEI - a global network of more than 1750 cities for sustainable devt. This is global recognition of work done by @ArvindKejriwal govt for sustainable development of Delhi, since @ICLEI has an Indian VP for the first time!'' Atishi tweeted.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated her.

''Congratulations Atishi. Keep shining, we are very proud of you,'' he tweeted.

In a statement, the AAP said the annual ICLEI World Congress 2021-2022 meeting will take place from April 13-15, and Atishi will speak on "Shaping our Sustainable Urban Future for All", about the future of equitable and people-centred development -- an area she has had immense experience in while enacting regular on-ground changes in Delhi.

She will also discuss the economic and environmental aspects of the three-pronged approach to sustainable development, it said.

PTI UZM SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)