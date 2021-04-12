Left Menu

Proprietary rights to be granted to 3,245 slum households in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-04-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 22:22 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday ordered that proprietary rights be granted to 3,245 slum households in three districts under the state government's 'Basera' scheme, an official statement issued here said.

Chairing the second meeting of the empowered committee under the Chief Minister's Slum Development Programme - 'Basera', Singh asked the concerned department to expedite the process of verification and granting of proprietary rights in order to benefit the maximum number of slum dwellers in the state, it said.

The chief minister also reviewed the progress made so far by various districts under the scheme.

The 3,245 households that will be granted proprietary rights are located in 12 slum sites in Faridkot, Sangrur and Fazilka districts, according to the government statement.

Till date, 186 slums having 21,431 households have been identified in 20 districts, wherein the verification process is being carried out, Singh was informed during the virtual meeting.

He was further informed that the verification of 25,000 households shall be completed within the next two months and the process of granting proprietary rights to eligible slum dwellers shall be initiated simultaneously, the statement said.

It was decided during the meeting that the verification of 40,000 households shall be completed by September 2021, it added.

The empowered committee, at the two meetings held so far, has given approval for granting proprietary rights to 4,705 households in 21 slums spread across Moga, Bathinda, Fazilka, Patiala, Sangrur and Faridkot districts.

The identification of another approximately 22,000 households in 186 slums is currently underway.

The 'Basera' scheme, aimed at helping slum dwellers realise their dream of owning a home, was launched in January this year by Singh.

Under this scheme, proprietary rights will be granted to every household occupying state government land in a slum in any urban area on the date of notification of 'The Punjab Slum Dwellers (Proprietary Rights) Act, 2020', which is April 1, 2020.

However, the beneficiaries will not be permitted to alienate the transferred land for 30 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

