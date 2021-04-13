Left Menu

Science News Roundup: UAE selects first Arab woman for astronaut; Putin vows Russia will remain space power and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 18:27 IST
Science News Roundup: UAE selects first Arab woman for astronaut; Putin vows Russia will remain space power and more
Representative image Image Credit: Max Pixel

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

On Gagarin flight anniversary, Putin vows Russia will remain space power

Russian President Vladimir Putin marked the 60th anniversary of Yuri Gagarin's historic space flight on Monday with a pledge that Moscow would remain a keyspace and nuclear power. Gagarin became the first human in outer space on April 12, 1961, in one of the Soviet Union's most important Cold War victories and a pivotal moment in its space race with the United States.

UAE selects first Arab woman for astronaut training

The United Arab Emirates has selected the first Arab woman to train as an astronaut, as the Gulf country rapidly expands into the space sector to diversify its economy. Emirati national Nora al-Matrooshi, a 27-year-old mechanical engineering graduate currently working at Abu Dhabi's National Petroleum Construction Company, will join NASA's 2021 Astronaut Candidate Class in the United States.

Autoimmune-disease drugs may reduce vaccine response; antibody treatments ineffective vs Brazil variant

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Autoimmune disease treatments may reduce vaccine responses

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Tata Motors shares jump nearly 6 pc after retail sales at Jaguar Land Rover rise

Shares of Tata Motors on Tuesday jumped nearly 6 per cent after the company-owned Jaguar Land Rover JLR reported a 12.4 per cent rise in retail sales to 1,23,483 units in the fourth quarter of 2020-21.The stock gained 5.62 per cent to close...

GR Infraprojects files IPO papers; aims to raise Rs 800-1,000 cr

GR Infraprojects has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 800-1,000 crore through an initial share sale, merchant banking sources said on Tuesday.The issue will be a complete Offer for Sale OFS of 1,15,08...

France suspends all flights to and from Brazil due to COVID variant

France will suspend all flights to and from Brazil in a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus variant first detected there, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said in parliament.We take note that the situation is getting worse and we ...

Johnson & Johnson delays vaccine rollout in Europe

Johnson Johnson says it is delaying the rollout of its coronavirus vaccine in Europe amid a US probe into rare blood clots.The company announced the decision Tuesday after regulators in the United States said they were recommending a pause...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021