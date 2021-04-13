Left Menu

DDA gives preliminary nod to Delhi Master Plan-2041, to be put in public domain for suggestions

The Delhi Development Authority Tuesday gave its preliminary approval to the draft Master Plan for Delhi 2041 which aims to make the city an environmentally responsible, future-ready, and digital city focusing on ease of living.The draft will now be placed in public domain for objections and suggestions from common citizens, the DDA said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 22:59 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: wikipedia

The Delhi Development Authority Tuesday gave its preliminary approval to the draft Master Plan for Delhi 2041 which aims to make the city an environmentally responsible, future-ready, and digital city focusing on ease of living.

The draft will now be placed in public domain for objections and suggestions from common citizens, the DDA said in a statement. ''Chaired the meeting of the Delhi Development Authority with VC, DDA @official_dda and other members. After detailed deliberations the Draft Master Plan for Delhi-2041 was approved for inviting objections/suggestions from the public," Lt Governor Anil Baijal tweeted after the meeting.

It is a statutory document that facilitates Delhi's development by assessing the present condition and guiding how to achieve the desired development. Implementation of the Master Plan is the collective responsibility of all agencies involved in the development of Delhi, including the concerned ministries, departments of government of India and Delhi government.

The draft of Master Plan for Delhi 2041 comprises two volumes and 22 chapters, envisioning to "Foster a Sustainable, Liveable and Vibrant Delhi by 2041".

The first volume comprises an introduction providing an overview of Delhi in present times, its global and regional positioning, estimates of population and projections for 2041. The draft MPD presents plan for Delhi over next 20 years. ''The goal of MPD 2041 is to make Delhi an environmentally responsible, future-ready city focusing on ease of living, good quality, affordable, clean and safe living environments and efficient mobility options to all, vibrant place for economic, creative and cultural hubs, attracts talent and facilitates livelihood opportunities for everyone, inclusive health facilities and digital city,'' said DDA statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

