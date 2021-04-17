Mercury in Delhi dips day after rain

Delhi registered a significant drop in minimum and maximum temperatures on Saturday, a day after it received light rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature dropped to 35 degrees Celsius from 40 degrees Celsius a day ago. It was two notches below the normal. The minimum temperature settled at 18.2 degrees Celsius, four degrees Celsius below the normal.

The IMD said Delhi recorded 2.4 mm rainfall between 8:30 am on Friday and 8:30 am on Saturday.

A strong dust storm had hit the national capital on Friday, affecting visibility and air quality.

The mercury is predicted to remain below 40 degrees Celsius in the next five to six days, the IMD said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)