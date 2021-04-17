Body recovered from barrage site of Tapovan tunnel, toll touches 80

More than two months after the glacial disaster in Chamoli district, one more body was recovered on Saturday from the barrage site of Tapovan hydel project, taking the toll in the tragedy to 80.

Rescue teams recovered one more body from the barrage site of the NTPC's Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project on Saturday, Chamoli District Disaster Control Room said.

Another body was recovered from Tapovan tunnel on Friday, it said.

An avalanche on February 7 had caused large-scale damage to the project besides totally demolishing the Rishiganga hydel project at Raini village in the district.

Eighty bodies and 35 human body parts have been recovered so far from different places hit by the disaster, the control room said.

While 48 bodies have been identified, 126 people are still missing, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)