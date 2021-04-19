Despite lockdown, IIT-M files for 184 patents in 2020

Notwithstanding the pandemic-induced lockdown, researchers at the IIT-Madras here filed for 184 patents in the year 2020, the premier institute said on Monday.

Researchers and students filed for the patents ''overcoming the several months of nation-wide lockdown,'' it said in a release.

''This includes nine patents related to COVID-19 for inventions ranging from Systems and methods for detection of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus, a standalone, portable single-use, and wireless ventilator system and a system for non-invasive calibration-free blood pressure measurement,'' it said.

Smart and Sustainable devices for infectious mask and PPE waste treatment are among the others.

Besides medical and healthcare, several patents were also filed in other areas such as 5G, telecommunications, sensors, and instrumentation.

Another major highlight in the patents filed for from IIT Madras has been the steady increase in international patents, it said.

From 22 in the calendar year 2017, the total number of international patents reached 65 during 2020.

''Over the years, IIT Madras has created an ecosystem that encourages and facilitates its researchers towards filing patents,'' the release added.

Prof Ravindra Gettu, Dean, The Centre for Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research (ICSR), IIT Madras, said the institute has facilitated continuous support to its faculty members and students for patent filing over the last decade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)