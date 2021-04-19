Left Menu

Despite lockdown, IIT-M files for 184 patents in 2020

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-04-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 17:50 IST
Despite lockdown, IIT-M files for 184 patents in 2020
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Notwithstanding the pandemic-induced lockdown, researchers at the IIT-Madras here filed for 184 patents in the year 2020, the premier institute said on Monday.

Researchers and students filed for the patents ''overcoming the several months of nation-wide lockdown,'' it said in a release.

''This includes nine patents related to COVID-19 for inventions ranging from Systems and methods for detection of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus, a standalone, portable single-use, and wireless ventilator system and a system for non-invasive calibration-free blood pressure measurement,'' it said.

Smart and Sustainable devices for infectious mask and PPE waste treatment are among the others.

Besides medical and healthcare, several patents were also filed in other areas such as 5G, telecommunications, sensors, and instrumentation.

Another major highlight in the patents filed for from IIT Madras has been the steady increase in international patents, it said.

From 22 in the calendar year 2017, the total number of international patents reached 65 during 2020.

''Over the years, IIT Madras has created an ecosystem that encourages and facilitates its researchers towards filing patents,'' the release added.

Prof Ravindra Gettu, Dean, The Centre for Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research (ICSR), IIT Madras, said the institute has facilitated continuous support to its faculty members and students for patent filing over the last decade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Oscar nominee Andra Day says Billie Holiday role made her 'braver'

American singer Andra Day says portraying legendary blues performer Billie Holiday has made her braver. The 36-year-old has been nominated for a best actress Oscar for her debut role in The United States vs. Billie Holiday, which looks at t...

Second Covid-19 wave in Delhi likely to peak within a week: Experts

The second wave of coronavirus in Delhi is likely to peak within a week after possibly hitting a positivity rate of 50 per cent before the numbers start to go down, senior medical experts said on Monday.Dr Jugal Kishore, the head of communi...

Pakistan opens talks with outlawed Islamists behind violent anti-France protests

Pakistan on Monday opened negotiations with radical Islamist after they freed 11 police abducted during week-long anti-blasphemy protests against France in which four officers were killed, the interior minister said. Most main businesses, m...

India to fund capacity boost at Serum Institute as vaccines run short - source

India is set to accept the Serum Institute of Indias SII request for a 30 billion rupee 400 million grant to boost its capacity to make the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, a government source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.SII, the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021