COVID-19: Maha govt issues SOP on micro containment zone

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-04-2021 23:34 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 23:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Any cooperative housing society (CHS) having more than five COVID-19 cases, who are present in the society/building, will be declared as a micro containment zone (MCZ), the Maharashtra government has said.

The state government declared the standard operating procedure (SOP) for MCZs in an order issued on Sunday under the break the chain initiative, launched to stem the rise of COVID-19 cases, which have seen a spurt in the recent weeks.

The government said a MCZ means any delineated area so declared by local disaster management authority (DMA).

The government said if the DMA is of the view that there is a willful default on part of residents leading to their housing society being declared a MCZ, it may levy a fine on them that may collectively go up to Rs 10,000.

If residents continue to display non-compliance towards COVID-19-appropriate behaviour, the DMA may impose further exemplary fines as it deems fit, the order said.

In cases where the DMA is of the opinion that spread of COVID-19 has arisen due to fault of MCZ residents, it may order recovery of all the expenditure borne by it in enforcing these constraints from the residents or societies (of MCZ), the government said.

Any cooperative housing society having more than 5 COVID-19 positive cases (who are present in the housing society/building) will be declared as a micro containment zone.

In case there are multiple number of buildings in the CHS, local DMA has to decide whether all the cases are in such a limited area that can be practically isolated (no porous boundary) so that this SOP is strictly implementable and if so they may declare that as MCZ. The local authority may take appropriate decisions on case-to-case basis,'' it said.

However, all the common utilities must be closed down even if one building out of multiple buildings in the society is declared MCZ, the government said.

The government said the local DMA shall establish clear entry and exit points for MCZ.

There will be strict perimeter control in place to ensure that there is no outward or inward unchecked movement from and to MCZ except for medical or other emergencies, it said.

Garbage of the house having positive cases to be collected and disposed separately as per the guidelines of the local authority, the government said.

Milk, medicines and other essential products bought through e-commerce must be delivered at a common place like the lobby or main entrance of the housing society, it said.

Outside maids, domestic helps, drivers and others may be disallowed by DMA, even if they are permitted in general in their respective jurisdiction, the order said.

These may be allowed, however, if they are residents within the same MCZ and do not commute outside the zone, the government said.

Private security personnel may be allowed to commute in and out, but they should be given PPE by the society while being on the campus, the order said.

''Swimming pools, gyms and common areas shall be strictly closed within the MCZ. Services related to medical requirements of the pet animals in the housing society are essential services.

''DMA may declare specific regulations of the same, the government said.

It said details of persons moving out of the micro containment zone will be recorded.

A locality can be de-notified as a micro containment by the local DMA after 10 days of it being notified, subject to no new cases being found positive in the CHS in the last five days, the government order said.

