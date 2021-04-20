Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Astra is yellow, Pfizer is green - Hungarian pastry shop offers vaccine-themed treats

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2021 11:05 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 10:25 IST
Odd News Roundup: Astra is yellow, Pfizer is green - Hungarian pastry shop offers vaccine-themed treats
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Astra is yellow, Pfizer is green - Hungarian pastry shop offers vaccine-themed treats

A Hungarian pastry shop has launched a range of COVID-19 vaccine-themed sweet mousses as a light-hearted antidote to angst over the different types of vaccines and the implications of receiving one or another of them. At the Sulyan family's patisserie in the small town of Veresegyhaz, northeast of Budapest, the choice is between a selection of layered mousses with colourful jelly toppings, presented in small glasses, with decorative syringes on top.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

Konecranes partners with Nokia, Edzcom to deploy 5G SA private wireless network

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

1971 India-Pak war: Victory Flame reaches Malda

The Swarnim Victory Flame or the Vijay Mashaal, symbolising Indias victory in the 1971 war reached Malda on Tuesday and was carried by officers and troops of Striking Lion Division from Sukna. As per a statement, it was received by Deputy I...

Flipkart Quick expands to six new cities; ensures delivery in 90 minutes

Flipkart Quick, a hyperlocal service that ensures delivery of COVID-19 essentials and other supplies in 90 minutes or less, is expanding to six additional cities across India.The delivery service is now available in Delhi, Gurgaon, Ghaziaba...

Twitter expands engineering team in India, hiring for several positions

Microblogging and social networking service Twitter on Tuesday announced plans to expand its engineering team in India which it described as a priority market and one of its fastest-growing markets globally. As part of these plans, the comp...

Maha: Critical COVID-19 woman safely delivers baby in hospital

A critical COVID-19 woman patient, who was seven months pregnant, has safely delivered a baby at a hospital in Kalyan town of Maharashtras Thane district, officials said on Tuesday.The 37-year-old woman was admitted to the ICU of the civic-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021