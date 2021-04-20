Light rain and thunderstorm in parts of Rajasthan

Light rain and thunderstorm in parts of RajasthanPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-04-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 19:28 IST
A few places in Rajasthan witnessed light rain and thunderstorm triggered by a western disturbance on Tuesday. The change in weather also brought some relief from heat conditions at many places.
On Tuesday, Karauli was the hottest place in the state with a maximum of 41.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Bharatpur where the day temperature settled at 41 degrees Celsius, according to a weather department report.
Sriganganagar, Bikaner, Churu and Jaipur received 3.1, 2, 1.5 and 1 mm rainfall from morning till evening on Tuesday.
The weather department has predicted thunderstorm/dust storm with light rain at a few places in Alwar and Bharatpur districts during the next 24 hours.
