Carcass of rhino with horn missing found in Assam

PTI | Golaghat | Updated: 21-04-2021 17:09 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 17:06 IST
Representative Picture Image Credit: Flickr

The carcass of an adult male rhino with its horn missing was found near a waterbody inside the Kaziranga National Park in Assam, officials said on Wednesday.

Poachers shot the animal dead three to four days ago but the carcass was noticed on Tuesday.

A bullet mark was found on the body during a post-mortem examination, pointing towards poaching, the officials said.

This is the first poaching incident of the current year in the Kaziranga National Park, known for its population of one-horned rhinoceros.

On August 7, last year, the carcass of an adult female rhino with its horn removed was found inside the Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

In January this year, the Park's Field Director P Sivakumar told reporters that the authorities have managed to check rhino poaching as only two pachyderms were poached in 2020.

