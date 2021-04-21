Left Menu

Yellen lays out 'bold' climate agenda for U.S. economy, markets

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday pledged to aggressively tackle climate change using all the tools at her disposal, warning that a failure to do so effectively and promptly could undermine economic growth.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-04-2021 23:45 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 23:45 IST
Yellen lays out 'bold' climate agenda for U.S. economy, markets
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday pledged to aggressively tackle climate change using all the tools at her disposal, warning that a failure to do so effectively and promptly could undermine economic growth. To bring the U.S. economy in line with international goals of eliminating carbon emissions will "require bold and urgent action - nothing less than transforming important sectors of the global economy, especially when it comes to how we generate power and move people and goods," Yellen said in remarks prepared for delivery to the Institute of International Finance.

"We are committed to directing public investment to areas that can facilitate our transition to net-zero and strengthen the functioning of our financial system so that workers, investors, and businesses can seize the opportunity that tackling climate change presents," Yellen said. U.S. President Joe Biden is scheduled on Thursday to convene a summit of 40 world leaders on climate change, where he is expected to unveil a target to cut emissions by roughly 50% by 2030 compared with 2005 levels.

Yellen's wide-ranging speech reflects a sharp reversal of the policies of the Trump administration, which had pulled the United States out of the 2015 Paris climate accord. Her speech ticked through a range of plans designed to tackle the problem from all sides, including beefing up requirements for disclosure of climate risks so that investors have consistent information on which to base decisions amid rising risks from severe weather events and as governments, corporations and households move toward greener energy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

New website creation won't be available in classic Google Sites starting May 15

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Europeans see progress in Iran talks, major hurdles remain

The European parties to the Iran nuclear deal have seen progress in the first two rounds of indirect U.S.-Iran negotiations to revive the 2015 accord but said on Wednesday that there were still major hurdles to overcome.The talks, aimed at ...

Give one week's COVID-19 vaccines to Maha at a time: Tope to Centre

The Maharashtra government needs to have one weeks stock of COVID-19 vaccines at one go so that it can vaccinate up to eight lakh people on a daily basis, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.Speaking to reporters, he said, The Maharashtr...

Bihar reports 56 more COVID deaths, 12,222 new cases

Bihars coronavirus death toll rose to 1,897 on Wednesday after 56 more people succumbed to the disease, while 12,222 new cases took the tally to 3,54,281, the health department said in a bulletin.It said that 4,774 patients have recovered f...

Soccer-No punishment for Serie A clubs who wanted to break away - Italian federation

Inter Milan, Juventus and AC Milan will not be punished over their involvement in the failed breakaway European Super League, Gabriele Gravina, president of the Italian Football Federation FIGC, said on Wednesday. The Italian trio were part...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021