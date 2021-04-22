Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes offshore O'Higgins, Chile – EMSC

Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes offshore O'Higgins, Chile – EMSCReuters | Updated: 22-04-2021 06:01 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 06:01 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck offshore O'Higgins in Chile, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC)said on Wednesday.
The quake was at a depth of 2 km (1.24 miles), EMSC added.
